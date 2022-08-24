'I'm storming the capital haha': Trump supporter boasted of Jan. 6 actions to coworker who immediately turned him in

The United States Department of Justice has unsealed a criminal complaint against a Colorado native named Weston Sobotka who bragged to a coworker about storming the United States Capitol -- only to be turned in by that same worker.

According to the DOJ's filing, Sobotka sent the coworker text messages that included a photo of himself inside the Capitol on January 6, 2021 along with the caption, "I'm storming the capital (sic) haha."

Days after receiving the text, the coworker talked with law enforcement officials and gave them access to Sobotka's self-incriminating messages.

Law enforcement officials then received a message from a second tipster who told them that "Weston Sobotka was one of the individuals who stormed into the Capitol building" and further state that "he worked on one of my construction sites and showed photos from his phone of when he was inside."

The FBI would subsequently scour video footage taken at the Capitol to track down Sobotka, and even found footage of him taking the selfie that he would send to the coworker who turned him in.

He has since been charged with uttering loud, threatening, or abusive language, and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct at the United States Capitol; and knowingly entering restricted grounds with the intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of government business.

Read the full filing here (PDF).