Capitol rioter busted on new charges of plotting to attack an FBI field office: feds

"Tell me about the significance of these referrals if, ultimately, the committee votes to refer Donald Trump on these charges," said anchor Jake Tapper. "Remember, we're just saying Sara is reporting these are two charges that the committee is going to vote on whether or not to refer Donald Trump on. Let's assume that they do. Tell us about these referrals."

"So, Jake, there's no legally binding impact to these referrals," said Honig. "Prosecutors can and do take referrals all the time from all manner of sources. It doesn't require DOJ to do anything. DOJ does not need a referral to do anything."

IN OTHER NEWS: Former Trump official brutally mocks his new NFT superhero trading cards on The View

Nonetheless, continued Honig, "this would still be enormously significant if the committee decides to make this referral. We would have a bipartisan committee saying to the DOJ, we have done our work, we know this committee has uncovered all manner of evidence, and we believe it matches up with these crimes."

"And by the way, I don't think it's at all a coincidence that the two crimes Sara is reporting are under consideration, are the same two crimes that the DOJ has already gone in front of a judge and said, we believe there's at least probable cause, not necessarily enough to bring an indictment, but enough that we can get certain investigative material. And the judge agreed," said Honig. "So I think the committee is trying to sing off the same playsheet as DOJ."

Watch video below or at this link.