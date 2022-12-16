Capitol rioter busted on new charges of plotting to attack an FBI field office: feds

A Tennessee man who was already facing multiple criminal charges for his role in attacking the United States Capitol building on January 6th, 2021, has been arrested on new charges involving an alleged plot to attack an FBI field office.
As flagged by CBS News reporter Rob Legare, 33-year-old Capitol rioter Edward Kelley was arrested along with 26-year-old Austin Carter in what law enforcement officials say was a plot to murder individual law enforcement personnel who were involved January 6th-related criminal investigations.
According to the DOJ, the two men obtained a list of officers involved in the January 6th probes and planned to murder them. The plot even included "an attack on the FBI's Knoxville, Tennessee Field Office."
In addition to facing charges related to assaulting a police officer, committing civil disorder, and destroying government propert at the Capitol on January 6th, Kelley now faces new charges of conspiracy, retaliating against a federal official, interstate communication of a threat, and solicitation to commit a crime of violence.
Read the DOJ's full press release at this link.