New body cam video shows police in 'hand-to-hand combat' with Capitol rioters

As the government continues to prosecute people who participated in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, new footage has emerged showing police officers engaging in hand-to hand combat with rioters, illustrating just how intense the violence was certain areas around the Capitol building that day.

The footage, uploaded to Twitter by NBC News reporter Scott MacFarlane, is taken from an officer's body cam and shows a handful of police facing down a throng of rioters who are trying to overtake them. Throughout the video, police can be seen physically pushing rioters back.

Watch: