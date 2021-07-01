Pelosi names Liz Cheney to Capitol riot commission -- after Kevin McCarthy threatens her committee assignments

MSNBC's Jesse Rodriguez reports that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has invited Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) to have a spot on the commission investigating the Capitol riots .

The decision to appoint Cheney to the select committee came despite the fact that Republican leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has reportedly threatened her committee assignments if she accepts.

Cheney has been one of the Republicans most dedicated to delivering accountability for the deadly January 6th riots inspired by former President Donald Trump, as she not only voted to impeach Trump, but also was one of just two Republicans to vote in favor of Pelosi's select committee on the riots.

The Wyoming congresswoman said she was honored to be named to the commission.



