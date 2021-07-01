'I'm honored': Liz Cheney throws Jan. 6 committee assignment in Kevin McCarthy's face

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on Thursday defied House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) after he threatened Republicans who agreed to serve on a House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement, Cheney said that she was "honored" to serve on the committee despite McCarthy's promise to punish Republican members by stripping them of their committee assignments if they agreed to participate.

"I'm honored to have been named to serve on the January 6th select committee," Cheney said in the statement. "Congress is obligated to conduct a full investigation of the most serious attack on our Capitol since 1814."

"What happened on Jan. 6th can never happen again," she added. "Those who are responsible for the attack need to be held accountable and this select committee will fulfill that responsibility in a professional, expeditious and non-partisan manner."

Cheney concluded: "Our oath to the Constitution, our commitment to the rule of law, and to the peaceful transfer of power must always be above partisan politics."

It was not immediately clear if McCarthy would back down from his threat to strip Cheney of her committee assignments.

Read the entire statement below.

Cheney: "I'm honored to have been named to serve on the January 6th select committee... Our oath to the Constitution, our commitment to the rule of law, and the preservation of the peaceful transfer of power must always be above partisan politics." pic.twitter.com/tcnywHLZOR

— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 1, 2021