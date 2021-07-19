Republican appointed to Capitol riot commission immediately blames Nancy Pelosi for riots
Rep. Jim Banks, R-IN (Screen capture)

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Monday announced his appointments to the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots -- many of whom did the rioters' bidding by voting to throw out the results of the 2020 election.

One of these Republicans, Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), wasted no time in stating his dedication to finding the true culprit behind the deadly Trump-inspired riots: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

In a statement released shortly after his appointment to the commission was announced, Banks attacked Pelosi for purportedly not doing enough to secure the Capitol building from attacks by former President Donald Trump's supporters.

"We need leaders who will force the Democrats and the media to answer questions so far ignored," he said. "Among them, why was the Capitol unprepared and vulnerable to attack on January 6?"

In fact, no other losing presidential candidate in American history has ever incited his supporters to attack the Capitol following his election loss, which likely made anticipating such an attack difficult.

Banks went on to accuse Pelosi of creating the committee "solely to malign conservatives and to justify the Left's authoritarian agenda."

Read the full statement below.


SmartNews