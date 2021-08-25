Capitol riot committee's massive document request is the 'first shot in a prolonged war': Former FBI official
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe broke down the significance of the broad new document request against former Trump officials by the House select committee on the January 6 attack.

"This is very much a first shot in what will be a prolonged war, the investigation of this incredible attack on our Capitol on January 6th," said McCabe. "These documents will form the foundation and the basis of this investigation. It will inform the committee on which directions to push even further and give them the sort of — really the grounds to ask some very pointed questions of the many witnesses that they will no doubt sit down and examine."

"It looks like they're also really seeking a lot of information directly involving the former president and what he may or may not have done to aid or abet this insurrection," said anchor Wolf Blitzer.

"That's right," said McCabe. "It's one thing to ask a witness, did you talk to the president and what did you say? It's very different to say to that witness, here is a record of your phone calls on that day. You can see... that there was a call to the White House. Who did you call? Who was on the other line? How did that conversation proceed? It's a way to pin those witnesses down to very specific questions."

