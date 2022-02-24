MAGA rioter with 'extensive ties' to Pennsylvania GOP has testified before Jan. 6 committee four times

A Capitol rioter who is described by Politico as having "extensive ties" with the Pennsylvania Republican Party has testified four times before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th attacks.

Annie Howell, who is facing sentencing next week after pleading guilty to breaching the Capitol on January 6th, has apparently given significant information to the House Select Committee.

Politico learned of Howell's cooperation after her attorney, Heather Shaner, wrote in a sentencing memorandum that her client deserved leniency because of the valuable testimony she provided.

“The information she provided was investigated, verified and found to be valuable,” Shaner wrote.

READ MORE: CNN reporter explains the likely reason Russia wants to seize control of Chernobyl site

According to Politico, Howell's cooperation may prove to be incredibly valuable in aiding the committee's work.

"No defendants until Annie Howell have publicly described ties that extend beyond the Jan. 6 attack and reach deeper into GOP establishment circles," the publication writes. "She described selling pro-Trump bracelets on the Boardwalk in Ocean City, Md. in early 2020, which she parlayed into graphic design work for the PA GOP. She then began recruitment work with the party as a volunteer, which led her to be involved in a slew of events with prominent Republicans, saying she was 'surrounded by Congressman, Senators, even Trump advisers.'"