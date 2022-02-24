CNN reporter explains the likely reason Russia wants to seize control of Chernobyl site

‘We have a chance to show the truth’: Inside Chernobyl's 'death zone' 30 years later
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "The Lead," correspondent Matthew Chance explained the likely reason why Russian forces are moving on the site of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant — the location of the worst civilian nuclear disaster in history.
"Do we have any idea why Russia might want control of Chernobyl?" asked anchor Jake Tapper. "Is it just another piece of territory, or is there something more to it than that?"
"I've been they thinking about that a little bit and it's difficult to say. But the obvious answer is the geographical location of it," said Chance. "It's not far from Kyiv, but it's also on the border of Belarus, so it's a bit of open territory which even though it's contaminated terribly of course still with radioactive material, it is territory that gives access to Ukraine from the north, from Belarus. There was also a lot of speculation in the Russian media particularly before this invasion happened that Chernobyl could be a potentially dangerous place where an ecological disaster could be sparked."
"Ukrainians have been expressing their concern about that as well," continued Chance. "That's why I said it was so terrifying that it's a potentially dangerous military confrontation around that nuclear reactor, which is currently housed in a sarcophagus made out of concrete to try to limit any further damage that could be caused by it. Of course, if it does become the focus of a strong military confrontation between these two armies, that could kick up all sorts of horrific radioactive material and, you know, cause that massive catastrophe to repeat itself all over again. I think probably it's fair to say neither side wants that."
Russia has launched what President Joe Biden is calling an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” on Ukraine. After weeks of teetering on the verge of conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a war was swiftly met with condemnation from international leaders. In a statement, Biden promised the world, “will hold Russia accountable.”
“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring,” Biden said, “and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way.”
Ohio’s outgoing Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman co-chairs the Senate Ukraine Caucus, and he urged the president respond rapidly to Russia’s aggression.
“The Biden administration promised tough sanctions,” Portman wrote. “The administration must stand by that commitment. We can and we must cripple Russia’s military by starving it of financing.”
Portman went on to call for export and import controls against Russia as well as greater military support in the form of additional weapons and even a NATO Rapid Response Force.
The candidates running for his seat weighed in on the crisis as well.
Not surprisingly, Democratic candidates Morgan Harper and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan backed the President’s plans for sanctions.
“This devastating and unnecessary loss of life justifies aggressive sanctions to protect global security,” Harper said in a tweet.
Ryan argued innocent people will die because of Putin’s “insatiable pursuit of power,” before addressing the Ukranian people directly.
“We stand with you today and every day,” Ryan said. “Make no mistake: Putin will regret this decision.”
Across the aisle, Republicans have a lot of critiques for Biden, but they don’t have any novel ideas for how to respond to the crisis.
Republican Mike Gibbons invoked Ohio’s Ukranian-American community directly and its outsized presence in his hometown of Parma. While he condemned Russia’s actions as “unacceptable” he directed most of his ire at Biden.
“Joe Biden’s policy of appeasement has failed,” Gibbons said. “His statement in January telegraphing a non-response to a ‘minor incursion’ by Russia into Ukraine sent a clear message of weakness to Vladimir Putin.”
But while Gibbons suggests Biden bears culpability for not projecting enough strength, he offers no other recourse than what Biden has promised. Russia should be isolated politically and economically, Gibbons argues, but he remains “one hundred percent opposed” to deploying American troops in Ukraine.
The arguments are much the same from other Republicans running for Senate.
Jane Timken took shots at Biden’s “feckless” leadership that “emboldened” Putin. Her response, though, mirrors the administration’s plans.
“As a U.S. Senator, I would have pushed long ago for crushing economic sanctions against Russia and vital military aid for Ukraine,” Timken said before also describing herself as 100% opposed to sending U.S. troops.
She also urged the president to block the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is a decision for Germany to make. This week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz halted the natural gas pipeline’s certification.
Timken is facing scrutiny though, because of the family business. Her husband sits on the board of the Timken Company which inked a deal in 2014 to provide industrial bearings to two major Russian steel producers. The announcement came shortly after Russia invaded Crimea.
In an op-ed published by the Columbus Dispatch two weeks ago, Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, tried to connect domestic energy policies with Russia’s growing hostility. Dolan argued the Biden administration’s decision to block the Keystone XL pipeline and drilling leases on federal land created an opening in world markets that Russia seized upon. Still, while criticizing Biden, Dolan acknowledged that record U.S. exports of liquified natural gas were buying the European Union time to stand up to Russian aggression.
In a more recent statement, Dolan described Putin as “an egomaniacal tyrant hellbent on delegitimizing NATO,” but offered the same set of responses the Biden administration has offered.
“Russia’s annexation of Crimea provided the powerful lesson that weakness invites aggression unless economic sanctions are crippling,” Dolan said.
Josh Mandel, the former state treasurer and presumed front runner, has been less direct in his responses. He posted a picture of Biden tweeting that Putin was afraid of him becoming the nominee, along with the message, “having Biden as President is exactly what Putin wanted.”
In another post, Mandel criticized a person floating concerns about COVID as Ukrainians shelter from attacks. “Innocent lives will be lost but this is the American left’s primary concern,” Mandel quipped. In another, he argued to “bring back the peace president” with a photo of Donald Trump.
Mandel has offered no statement thus far regarding how he believes the U.S. should respond to Russia’s aggression. Ohio Capital Journal reached out to Mandel’s team and did not get a response.
The one Republican who stands out from the pack is Hillbilly Elegy author and venture capitalist, J.D. Vance because of his off the cuff remarks during an appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast.
“I gotta be honest with you,” Vance said. “I don’t really care what happens to Ukraine one way or another.”
In a statement after the fact, Vance doubled down on his argument, deriding his “America last” opponents.
“Spare me the performative affection for the Ukraine,” he said, “a corrupt nation run by oligarchs, that is as close to a functional democracy in 2022 as Afghanistan was when Joe Biden handed it over to the Taliban in 2021.”
Vance insisted the conflict has nothing to do national security and serves no American interest. Instead, he argued, it distracts from the problem of drugs and human trafficking at the U.S. Mexico border.
Thursday, Vance waded back into those waters, highlighting the trend of Republican candidates echoing vague calls for sanctions.
“They should try being honest with the American people and admit what they really want: military intervention from American or NATO troops,” Vance suggested. “This would be a disaster, and we must stand against it under any circumstance.”
Thursday President Biden announced additional sanctions that would apply to five of Russia’s largest banks, as well as seven oligarchs and their children or businesses. Biden’s actions held two significant responses in reserve, though. The U.S. and its allies will not be kicking Russia off the global banking system known as SWIFT. Also, sanctions have yet to be placed on Putin himself, but Biden said that’s still an option.
TOPEKA — Kansas education commissioner Randy Watson said during a conference earlier this month that as a child, he convinced his out-of-state cousins that American Indians posed a bigger threat to their safety than tornadoes.
Gov. Laura Kelly and three state representatives with American Indian heritage have called on Watson to resign over the remark, and the Kansas State Board of Education plans to discuss the situation in a closed-door meeting Friday.
The Kansas State Department of Education provided access to the video of Watson’s remarks in response to an open records request filed Wednesday by Kansas Reflector. The video is of Watson’s hourlong keynote presentation at the Kansas Virtual Learning Conference, which took place from Feb. 14-15.
The event was hosted by the Andover Center for Advanced Professional Studies. About 40 minutes into the presentation, Watson talks about how he used to teach in Andover. Shortly after he left, he said, the town was devastated by the April 1991 tornado outbreak.
He then launched into a sort of stream-of-consciousness rambling about tornado safety, apparently in response to a question from an unseen and unheard conference participant.
“You guys know what do you do when there is a tornado in Kansas? Not if you’re born in Massachusetts, OK, or you’re Canadian — hey hey you hoser,” Watson said. “You’re a Kansan, and the tornado sirens go off. What do you do? We run outside, right? Where’s it at?”
Why? Watson asks. Because you can watch the cloud formulate into a tornado and see tornadoes coming, or even “fall down on top of you.”
He continued: “I had some cousins from California. They were petrified of tornadoes. They’d come visit us, you know, in the summer. They were like, ‘Are we doing to get killed by a tornado?’ And I’d say, ‘Don’t worry about that, but you got to worry about the Indians raiding the town at any time.’ And they really thought that. Grow up in California, I guess you don’t know much of the history of Kansas.”
Concerns about the remarks, inaccurately transcribed in a Facebook post on Feb. 15, surfaced this week.
The governor said Thursday the state of Kansas and the state Board of Education must take seriously commentary by officials that expressed insensitivity.
“There is no question that Randy Watson must resign his position immediately, given his comments last week,” Kelly said. “However, the Board of Education must also focus on ways to address these issues going forward.”
Kelly said the state should build on “this moment to celebrate diversity and ensure that all Kansas school children are treated with dignity and respect.”
The state Board of Education made Watson the education commissioner in 2014. The board considers Watsons remarks to be a personnel matter, which allows for Friday’s conversation to occur in executive session. If the board were to dismiss Watson, that action would be affirmed in public session.
Rep. Ponka-We Victors-Cozad, a six-term Wichita Democrat and the first American Indian woman to serve in the state Legislature, Rep. Christina Haswood and Rep. Stephanie Byers asked Watson to resign.
Victors-Cozad said she is “appalled and saddened that our Native American youth have to witness the commissioner of education saying these racist remarks about our people.”
“This is why representation and diversity matters — so we can hold officials accountable for what they say,” Victors-Cozad said. “Nothing like this should happen in the future.”
Haswood, a Lawrence Democrat, said comments like the one made by Watson are harmful to Native American youths.
“I represent a large urban Native American population,” Haswood said. “This situation has reopened a trauma that many Indigenous youth experience in the classroom and contributes to the mental health crises that are faced by Indigenous youths at a disproportionate rate. Our Indigenous students simply deserve better.”
Byers, a Wichita Democrat, said modern Native Americans are descendants of survivors.
“We existed and continue to exist in a nation that has not always been willing to recognize our sovereignty,” Byers said. “The current assault on teaching history truthfully highlights the need for a more thorough teaching of the history of Native Americans in Kansas.”
