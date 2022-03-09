Jan. 6 committee wants Salesforce to hand over RNC fundraising docs -- but RNC is suing to block it

The House Select Committee investigating January 6th riots is now asking Salesforce to hand over Republican National Committee fundraising documents that it believes can be linked to the siege of the Capitol.

Axios reports that the RNC has filed a lawsuit with the aim of blocking the committee from obtaining the documents.

The report also details the reasons the committee has stated for why it wants access to such sensitive material.

"The Feb. 23 subpoena, reviewed by Axios, shows the intensity of the panel's efforts to link the assault with official fundraising and engagement efforts — and to learn precisely who was crafting and sending emails and how they impacted supporters who read them," writes Axios. "The substance of the Salesforce subpoena seeks documents from the RNC's fundraising platform vendor, owned by Salesforce, that the committee says could contain evidence of fundraising practices based on falsehoods that may have contributed to the attack."

The effort to obtain the RNC records is particularly notable given that two members of the January 6th committee -- Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) -- are Republicans.

Read the full report at Axios.