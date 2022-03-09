Judge gets into heated exchange with MAGA rioter's lawyer: 'That's not a defense — that's crazy!'
On Wednesday, POLITICO legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney revealed a contentious exchange between D.C. District Judge Emmet Sullivan and the attorney for January 6 defendant James Bonet — in which Sullivan took strong issue with the attorney attempting to blame his client's behavior on former President Donald Trump.

"Our president was inciting people some people to do this," said the attorney.

"But that's not a defense. The devil made me do it so I did it? That's crazy," said Judge Sullivan. "This wasn't protestation, this was illegal conduct ... they assaulted the American democracy."

Bonet, who lives in Glens Falls, New York, was arrested after being caught on video smoking a joint inside the Capitol, after which his co-workers turned him in to the FBI. He was charged with felony obstruction and ultimately pleaded guilty. Sullivan sentenced him to 90 days in jail and 200 hours community service — though the sentence will be delayed until June so he can finish his school semester.

Several defendants in January 6 cases have sought to blame their actions on indoctrination by Trump or by right-wing media personalities. While some judges have made the point themselves that Trump's actions incited violence, the defendants have broadly not been shown sympathy for this excuse.

