'Do your job!' Jan. 6 Committee member gives Merrick Garland a 'blunt' message

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), a member of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots, on Monday delivered what she described as a "blunt" message for Attorney General Merrick Garland.

While voting in favor of holding Trump allies Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in criminal contempt of Congress, she urged Garland to act to follow through on the committee's recommendation of criminal charges.

"The Department of Justice must act swiftly," she said. "I will echo what my colleagues have already said, but more bluntly: Attorney General Garland, do your job so that we can do ours."

The DOJ did move to indict Trump ally Steve Bannon for being in criminal contempt of Congress, although it has not yet done so for former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, despite the fact that the House of Representatives voted in favor of a criminal contempt citation against him months ago.

