Judge's warnings about Trump's 'ongoing threat' should 'alarm every person in this country': Bennie Thompson

Ahead of a contempt vote for Trump allies Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, the chairman of the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol cited what Judge David Carter wrote about former President Donald Trump and attorney John Eastman, whom he said likely committed crimes in their efforts to stay in power.

According to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) every American should read what he wrote and it should "alarm every person in this country."

Addressing the committee, Thompson quoted Judge Carter saying, "Dr. Eastman and President Trump launched a campaign to overturn a democratic election, an action unprecedented in American history. Their campaign was not confined to the ivory tower - it was a coup in search of a legal theory."

RELATED: 'A coup in search of a legal theory': Here are Judge Carter's most damning indictments of Trump and Eastman

He explained that the plan from Trump's allies "spurred violent attack on the seat of our nation's government led to the death of several law enforcement officers and deepened public distrust in our political process. More than a year after the attack on our Capitol, the public is still searching for accountability. I'm proud to say that this committee is helping to lead that search for accountability."

He went on to explain how the two men played a key role in the Jan. 6 attack and what led up to that attack.

"In Mr. Scavino's case, he strung us along for months before making it clear that he believes he is above the law," Thompson continued. "Mr. Navarro, despite sharing relevant details on TV and podcasts and in its own book, he also stonewalled us."



Thompson filed the full report against the two men on Sunday evening, which you can read here.

See the video below: