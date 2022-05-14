'Brace for more bombshells': More Jan. 6 subpoenas on the way before next month's 'blockbuster TV hearings'

According to a report from Axios, the chiefs of staff to lawmakers sitting on the House select committee investigating the Jan 6th Capitol riot were alerted in a conference call late Friday to expect some big news early next week.

With public hearings expected to start in June, and following the bi-partisan committee issuing subpoenas for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), along with four other Republican House members on Thursday, Axios is now reporting that there is more information forthcoming that will likely make waves with other, as of yet, unnamed members of Congress.

According to the report, "The Jan. 6 committee may seek testimony from additional lawmakers as soon as next week, ahead of blockbuster TV hearings that kick off next month."

As Axios' Andrew Sollender and Alayna Treene wrote, staffers were warned to "brace for more bombshells."

According to two sources who listened in on the call, "The briefers did not say which lawmakers will be contacted."

The report adds, "A U.S. Capitol Police security briefing for members and their chiefs of staff, to prepare for the June hearings, is scheduled for May 20."

You can read more here.