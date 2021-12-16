Author of Trump coup PowerPoint presentation hit with Jan. 6th Committee subpoena

The man who wrote the infamous PowerPoint presentation outlining how former President Donald Trump could stay in power despite losing the 2020 election by declaring a "national emergency" has just been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riots.

The committee announced on Thursday that it had subpoenaed Phil Waldron, whose now-infamous PowerPoint presentation was given to the committee by former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.

"The document he reportedly provided to Administration officials and Members of Congress is an alarming blueprint for overturning a nationwide election," said Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS). "The Select Committee needs to hear from him about all these activities. We expect him to comply with the law and provide records and testimony as the Select Committee continues its work to get answers for the American people about January 6th."

READ MORE: Mike Lindell says he's blown $25 million trying to bring Trump back -- and vows to 'spend whatever it takes'

Waldron's PowerPoint contained multiple false claims about the Chinese government completely infiltrating America's voting machines, and also recommended declaring all voting done through voting machines to be invalid.

"The electronic voting machines are shifting votes from Trump to Biden," the presentation wrote in justifying tossing out all votes cast electronically. "The election fraud perpetrated used the major brands of machines Dominion and ES&S."