Mike Lindell says he's blown $25 million trying to bring Trump back -- and vows to 'spend whatever it takes'
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell on Thursday told CNBC that he has already blown a literal fortune trying to put former President Donald Trump back in the White House -- and he vowed that he still isn't done.

Specifically, Lindell told CNBC that he has already spent $25 million trying to prove the false claim that the 2020 election was "stolen" from Trump, and he said that he's going to spend even more of his fortune in the coming year.

"I will keep spending it because there is no tomorrow," Lindell vowed. "We lose our country. We either only have two paths: either it gets changed before the 2022 election or we lose our country forever. I will spend every dime I have. I will spend whatever it takes.”

Lindell's spending so far has failed to put Trump in the White House.

This past summer, he held a disastrous "Cyber Symposium" that was marred by a repeated technical glitches that the Trump-loving pillow monger blamed on a conspiracy theory by Antifa.

Additionally, Lindell's own hand-picked cybersecurity expert admitted during the symposium that the data they used to justify claims that China hacked the election were illegitimate.

Following that, Lindell spent money to craft a complaint to the United States Supreme Court that he vowed would restore Trump to the Oval Office, only to see it flame out completely last month.

