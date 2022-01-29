Fake Trump 'elector' boasted of playing '4D chess' days before Capitol riot — now she's been subpoenaed
On Friday, The Uprising newsletter reported that a former Trump campaign staffer who served as one of the fake "electors" tapped by loyalists to the former president to certify their nonexistent win in Pennsylvania, has been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"Lisa Vranicar Patton, who identifies herself as the Pennsylvania state events director for former President Trump’s 2020 campaign on Linkedin, is one of 14 people who received subpoenas on Friday due to their alleged involvement in a plan to send the electoral college 'false slates' of 'alternate electors' supporting Trump in seven key swing states that were actually won by President Joe Biden," reported Hunter Walker.

According to the report, Patton's social media pages show she had contact with members of Trump's inner circle in the weeks prior to the January 6 attack, including Eric Trump, former Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and ex-New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik — the latter of whom was present for the so-called Trump "command center" at the Willard Hotel.

"Patton’s social media pages included posts that urged Trump supporters to 'hold the line' in the aftermath of Biden’s victory," said the report. "In one tweet, Patton tagged Trump and his campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, who helped lead his efforts to challenge the election, alongside a picture of a chess board. Using the motto of the World Chess Federation and hashtags, Patton implied the defeated president’s team was playing '4D' chess and would ultimately emerge victorious. 'Good times ahead,' Patton wrote."

The plot to submit the fake electors has also attracted the attention of the Department of Justice, who are separately investigating the matter.

