OAN’s reporter subpoenaed by Jan. 6 committee

As stridently as Fox News and Fox Business have supported former President Donald Trump, their competitors One America News and Newsmax TV have jumped through hoops to show that they are even more pro-Trump. OAN’s Christina Bobb, following the 2020 presidential election, went out of her way to promote bogus election conspiracy theories — and Bobb now finds herself facing a subpoena from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee on the January 6, 2021 insurrection.

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson reported that the committee had subpoenaed six more people, all of them attorneys — including Bobb. Jackson told her colleague Garrett Haake that Bobb and five other attorneys subpoenaed are not “really household names” but were “all involved, the committee says, with, for example, the effort to seize voting machines, from the Trump Administration, in various states after 2020.”

In a March 1 press release, the committee said that Bobb “was reportedly involved in efforts to draft an executive order for then-President Trump that would have directed federal agencies to seize voting machines in numerous states and was present in the ‘war room’ of Rudy Giuliani’s legal team in the Willard Hotel on January 6th.”

The five other attorneys subpoenaed by Pelosi’s committee are Cleta Mitchell, Kenneth Chesebro, Katherine Friess, Kurt Olsen and Phillip Kline. Haake noted that Mitchell was an “attorney involved in the Trump campaign” and helped with efforts to overturn the election results in Georgia.

Jackson noted, “These are subpoenas; they are not polite requests, right? These have the muscle of the law behind them, and these are also people who did not serve in the Trump Administration. So, any kind of claim to executive privilege would be, fair to say, flimsy at best.”

Haake, describing the six attorneys, told Jackson, “You can see the committee trying to tie up loose ends…. Each of these attorneys had some role to play either in drafting memos about seizing voting machines or talking to state legislators in a specific state…. It’s clear that the committee has been referred to these individuals based on documents they already have from someone else.”

OAN, also known as OANN, was sued for defamation by Dominion Voting Systems for promoting the false claim that Dominion helped Democrats steal the 2020 presidential election from Trump. In fact, the election was quite secure, and now-President Joe Biden enjoyed a decisive victory over Trump — winning 306 electoral votes and defeating him by more than 7 million in the popular vote. Recount after recount confirmed Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania, Arizona and other key swing states.