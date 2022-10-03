Capitol riot defendants demand to be transferred to Guantanamo Bay
Capitol riot defendants housed at in the D.C. jail's so-called "Patriot Wing" are demanding to be transferred to Guantanamo Bay, saying they'd be treated better there, Vice News reports.

Thirty-four defendants signed a letter complaining about conditions such as mold in showers and cockroaches, to "Critical Race Theory" and "reeducation propaganda" on tablets given to prisoners, to being punished for expressing their political views.

The defendants argued that Guantanamo Bay provides “nutritional meals” and “top-notch medical care” and is “respectful of religious requirements.”

Guantanamo Bay, or "Gitmo," they write, would be preferable to “remaining trapped within the wretched confines of cruel and unusual punishment of the D.C. jail.”

“We hereby request to spend our precious and limited days, should the government continue to insist on holding us captive unconstitutionally as pre-trial detainees, to be transferred and reside at Guantanamo Bay,” the letter reads.

As Vice points out, Gitmo was established after 9/11 by former President George W. Bush to detain suspected terrorists. Prisoners have claimed interrogation techniques such as waterboarding, sexual assault, beatings, sleep deprivation, and more, have all taken place at the facility, which has also been criticized by human rights groups.

