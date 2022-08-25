New footage from the Justice Department shows 2-minute surge on the Capitol

In a new video released by the United States Department of Justice, Trump supporters are seen breaking into the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott Macfarlane shared the video on Twitter on Thursday. The footage shows a mob of insurrectionists breaching the doors of the Senate wing in two minutes. Members of the United States Capitol Police are seen trying to stop the angry mob carrying Trump flags from entering the building.

One officer grabbed one of the flags and tossed it to the side before they are overpowered by the crowd incited by former president Donald Trump.



"A 2-minute surge. Newly released US Justice video court exhibit shows an instant in which the Senate wing doors are breached on Jan 6. And the mob flooding in... in just 2 minutes."

Trump incited the violence on the Capitol which resulted in the death of several people, including Capitol Police Officer, Brian D. Sicknick. Two other police officers died of suicide following the attack and at least 140 were injured.

Trump reportedly watched the attack from his dining room and did nothing to stop it, despite the pleas from his staff, according to a summary of witness testmony by Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA).

"President Trump sat in his dining room and watched the attack on television while his senior-most staff closest advisers and family members begged him to do what is expected of any American president," said Luria. "When lives and our democracy hung in the balance, President Trump refused to act because of his selfish desire to stay in power."

Watch video below.