'They were there to hurt people!' Capitol cop slams GOP lies about Capitol rioters on CNN
Screen cap / YouTube

A Capitol police officer on Friday slammed Republicans who described rioting Trump supporters as "peaceful patriots."

Appearing on CNN, Officer Harry Dunn said it was ridiculous to look at the videos of MAGA rioters beating Capitol police and describing them as anything close to "peaceful."

"They were there with a purpose to hurt people and they had bad intentions," Dunn said of the rioters. "It just hurts to believe that people can think that it was a normal day, it was a 'tour.' It's hurtful."

Host John Berman asked Dunn what could be done to convince some Republicans that the rioters really were a danger to both Capitol police officers and lawmakers themselves.

"I don't know how you can convince people," Dunn confessed. "This has nothing to do with politics. It was an all-out attack. It had nothing to do with politics. It was just -- it's so frustrating when you hear people say things like that. How do you look at that tape and see anything else than an assault? I don't get it. I don't understand."

Watch the video below.

'They were there to hurt people!' Capitol cop slams GOP lies about Capitol rioters www.youtube.com