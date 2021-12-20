'I'm calling for violence -- I will be violent!' Prosecutors play damning video of MAGA rioter during court hearing

Federal prosecutors on Monday played damning video of accused MAGA rioter Ryan Nichols while arguing that he should not be released ahead of his trial.
As reported by NBC 4 Washington's Scott MacFarlane, prosecutors played a video that was filmed in the immediate aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riots in which Nichols made about as explicit call for violence as it is possible to make.
"I'm calling for violence -- I will be violent!" Nichols said after the riots. "I've been peaceful and my vote didn't count."
Nichols also bragged about his role in temporarily stopping Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.
"We shut down the vote today because those coward ass politicians ran into the tunnels," he said, according to MacFarlane. "I've seen the last of you treasonous bastard politicians... give me liberty or give me death... I'm prepared to f*cking die for this. I took an oath against all enemies foreign or domestic. But I plan to have others die first."
Earlier in the hearing, Judge Hogan warned Nichols's attorney, Joseph McBride, against peddling false claims about January 6th being a "false flag" operation in his court.
McBride earlier this year went on Tucker Carlson's show and falsely claimed that a man wearing red face paint spotted at the Capitol riots was clearly a government official who deliberately stoked violence to entrap Trump supporters.
"He is clearly a law enforcement officer," McBride claimed.