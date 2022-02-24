MAGA rioter who brought guns to Capitol complains to judge that his ankle monitor is too uncomfortable
Brad Reed

On Wednesday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane reported that Chris Alberts, a defendant in the January 6 Capitol insurrection, is complaining to a judge that he wants to get rid of the GPS ankle monitor he was ordered to wear while out on pretrial release.

The monitor, Alberts told the judge, was "uncomfortable" and "interferes" with his job driving a tow truck.

According to a previous report, Alberts attempted to flee the scene when given orders by police officers. When he was caught, he was carrying a loaded handgun, spare magazine, gas mask pocket knife, military provisions, and was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Many Republican commentators have defended the January 6 rioters by falsely claiming that it was an "unarmed" demonstration, despite the presence of armed demonstrators like Alberts.

Several defendants in the attack have requested special accommodations from the court, from the so-called "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley who demanded to be given organic food in jail, to multiple people asking to go on vacations ahead of trial.

