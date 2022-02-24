'Freedom Convoy' ends in failure -- and heads back to Pennsylvania after less than a day: report

Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo, who has been following the so-called "Freedom Convoy" that drove from Pennsylvania down to Washington D.C. on Wednesday, has issued a new dispatch about the convoy's apparent failure.

Writing on Twitter, Petrizzo reports that convoy leader Bob Bolus and his "sidekick" named Betsy are now going back to Pennsylvania after earlier getting lost on I-495 around Washington D.C.

However, a defiant Betsy told Petrizzo that "this is just one battle in the war," and Bolus speculated that "he may consider coming back to DC when more truckers are around."

The American trucker convoy protests, which were inspired by Canadian trucker protests against vaccine mandates, have so far been a major bust, as they've been plagued by sparse attendance and overall disorganization.

Additionally, the truckers have a wide-ranging list of demands, including an end to teaching critical race theory and "justice" for slain MAGA rioter Ashli Babbitt.

