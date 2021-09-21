Pro-Trump Republicans blocked from Jan. 6 panel form 'committee-in-exile' to investigate insurrection
U.S. Congressman Jim Jordan (R-OH) speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Photo by Gage Skidmore.

Republicans blocked from serving on a House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection have reportedly formed their own "committee in exile."

The five Republicans, three of whom voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results, were nominated to serve on the committee by House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them, McCarthy withdrew his other three nominees, saying Republicans would boycott the committee.

Pelosi later appointed two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, to serve on the committee, which reportedly is set to begin issuing subpoenas "within a week."

The five Republicans originally nominated by McCarthy were Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, and Troy Nehls of Texas.

Nehls told Forbes, for a story published Tuesday, that the five Republicans "have formed something of a committee-in-exile investigating the attack."

"We work as a committee, the five of us… we all have our strengths in certain areas," Nehls reportedly told the magazine, adding that the GOP probe will "present the facts as we see them" and accusing the select committee of being too focused on Trump.

