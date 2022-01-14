MAGA rioters asked Pelosi staffers to return items they dropped while ransacking her office: Jamie Raskin
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Screen cap).

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told Insider on Friday that several pro-Trump Capitol rioters dropped personal belongings while they were ransacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-CA) office -- and then they called her office and asked how to get them back.

Specifically, Raskin claimed that some of the rioters called and were "asking whether there was a lost and found because they forgot their phone there, or they left their purse or what have you."

Quick-witted staffers handed the requests over to law enforcement officials, who promptly "got on the phone and said, yeah, just give us your name, your address, your social, you know, and we'll tie up these loose ends," Raskin said.

Raskin said that he found this incredible because the rioters seemed to really believe there would be no repercussions for their actions.

"What's so fascinating to me about that there really were people who felt as if they had been summoned to Washington by the president," he said. "And when they were told that they were trespassing and invading the Capitol, they said the president invited them to be there. They didn't have any kind of subtle understanding of the separation of powers. They just thought that the number one person in the US government had invited them to be there, and therefore they had a right."

