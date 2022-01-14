Bizarre MAGA riot case: QAnon fan who thought he was storming the White House gets home confinement – but lives in an RV

The saga of MAGA rioter Kenneth Kelly just keeps getting stranger.

Kelly, 58, of Ocala, FL was sentenced today by a federal judge to 60 months home confinement, but he “currently lives in a recreation vehicle that he uses to commute between Florida and New Mexico, where he is working to provide medical services to under-served communities,” it was reported at the Fox 35 Orlando TV station.

That will mean Kelly will be required to wear a GPS locator. But getting home confinement to an RV is just the latest oddity of Kelly’s odyssey.

Last April, Kelly garnered minor fame as the MAGA rioter who thought he was breaking into the White House. He was described at the time as a “a QAnon-obsessed Trump supporter recently turned in by his family for storming the Capitol on January 6 (who) didn't even know the difference between the Capitol and the White House.”

In the FBI complaint against him, Kelly was described as “wearing a dark-colored Trump beanie and dark-colored puffer jacket” and having had texted the following:

“Inside White House via breaking in windows. Tree of liberty was watered today.”

In today’s episode, there was this new information about Kelly: “According to court documents and testimony, Kelly lost his job with Advent Health as an emergency room doctor after he was arrested, he lost his marriage and custody of his children.” In addition to what was reported as his new pursuit of helping underserved communities, Kelly was described as contrite.

“In court on Friday, Kelly expressed regret about the seven minutes he spent inside the Capitol.

“I am a different man,” he told the court. “I blame myself for what I did that day. I take full responsibility.”

Kelly had pleaded guilty to one count of parading at the Capitol in September. He was also sentenced to 12 months of probation.