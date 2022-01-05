MAGA rioter's mother begs for leniency: His 'anger issues' were fueled by Rush Limbaugh and Alex Jones
On Wednesday, CBS News' Scott MacFarlane, the key correspondent covering the January 6 trials, reported that the mother of Jack Kostolsky -- an Allentown, Pennsylvania man who pleaded guilty to unlawful picketing at the Capitol -- is begging the judge to show mercy — arguing that his mind was poisoned by far-right conspiracy theories.

"Somewhere along the way while in his 20's and living at his father's, Jackson became inspired by the far-right media," wrote his mother, noting that both she and his father are Democrats. "He was very influenced by Rush Limbaugh and, sadly, Alex Jones and his conspiracy theories. It seemed to fuel his anger issues. He believes everything Alex Jones has to say. Jack is what I believe to be a victim of the media."

Jones, who has been deplatformed from most social media, is infamous for spreading violent antigovernment paranoia through his Infowars webcast, most notably the idea that the Sandy Hook mass shooting was staged with child actors — a claim that ultimately led to a devastating defamation suit.

A number of Capitol rioters have sought to defend their behavior by arguing that former President Donald Trump, or right-wing media personalities, convinced them to take action, although judges have broadly rejected these defenses.

