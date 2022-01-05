'MAGA nation should rise up': Trump sends out incendiary message to followers on eve of Capitol riot anniversary

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on his supporters to "rise up" on the eve of the anniversary of the riots he incited at the United States Capitol building.

Via Roll Call editor John Bennett, Trump put out a press release that falsely accused the Biden administration of calling for vaccine mandates for children and for closing schools to deal with the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"This is an outrage, and MAGA nation should rise up and oppose this egregious federal government overreach," Trump wrote.

As Bennett notes, this statement, which was also reported by ABC News' Will Steakin, is sure to raise eyebrows given that it comes near the anniversary of when his supporters did "rise up" to start a deadly riot at the Capitol.

"Very poor taste by the former president to urge his supporters to 'rise up' on the day before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by a MAGA mob," he commented.







