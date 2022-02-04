MAGA rioter tells court he lost his 'six-figure job' to storm the Capitol for Donald Trump

MAGA rioter Richard Barnard appeared in court on Friday to receive his sentence after he pleaded guilty last year to a Class B misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

According to Politico's Kyle Cheney, Barnard told the court that his life had been completely devastated ever since he made the fateful decision in January 6th, 2020 to storm the Capitol on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

As Cheney reports, Barnard says that he lost his "six-figure job," as well as his credit rating and retirement savings because he participated in the MAGA riot.

"There’s nothing the court can do to me that will come even close to what I’ve lost," he said.

According to Court House News, Barnard attended the Capitol riot with a fellow U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Texas, Jeffrey Witcher, who was caught on camera claiming that he had broken into the White House, when in reality he was in the United States Capitol building.

"I am in the White House!" Witcher boasted at the time. "We crashed this. Our house! We did it, family, we did it! We did it! We’re in the White House!"

