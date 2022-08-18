January 6 participant gets banned from courtroom after repeatedly harassing witnesses
Capitol rioters (Photo by Joseph Prezioso for AFP)

A man who posted videos of himself at the United States Capitol building on January 6 has now been barred from attending the trial of a Capitol riot defendant after he repeatedly harassed witnesses.

NBC News reports that Mississippi resident Tommy Tatum, who apparently did not enter the Capitol on January 6 and has not been charged with any criminal violations, has accosted police officers who showed up to testify in the trial of accused Capitol rioter Kyle Fitzsimons.

According to NBC, Tatum has posted videos of himself angrily confronting the officers who talked about the violence inflicted upon them by the rioters.

“Do you think you honored your father’s memory by trying to kill me that day?” Tatum asked a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer in one video. “How does that make you feel as a man, does that bring your Vietnamese father honor?... hope you take this dishonor to your family, to the grave.”

As a result of this, U.S. Marshals removed Tatum from court, and a federal prosecutor told NBC that he's facing potential legal ramifications for harassing witnesses.

After he was removed, Tatum accused the officers of lying about his actions, even though he personally filmed video of himself accosing them.

