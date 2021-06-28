Capitol rioter who wore ankle monitor to the attack to appear in court Monday

While there are many foolish mistakes made by those who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Bryan Betancur's story may be among the craziest.

Betancur, a self-professed white supremacist, was on probation and wearing an ankle monitor when he drove from Silver Spring, Maryland to attack the U.S. Capitol with others.

According to the affidavit, Betancur, "has made statements to law enforcement officers that he is a member of several white supremacy organizations. Betancur has voiced homicidal ideations, made comments about conducting a school shooting, and has researched mass shootings. Betancur voiced support for James Fields, the individual convicted for killing an individual with his car during protests in Charlottesville, Virginia. Betancur has stated he wanted to run people over with a vehicle and kill people in a church."

Since the ankle monitor has the word "monitor" in the name, he should have been aware that he was being tracked, but it's possible he didn't care.

Investigators said that after Betancur was released on probation that he "continued to engage racially motivated violent extremist groups on the Internet" and has allegedly said that he wanted to be a "lone wolf killer."

Either way, he appears in court for his hearing Monday.




