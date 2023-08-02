Feds arrest MAGA rioter falsely accused by Tucker Carlson of being a fed

A Trump supporter accused by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson of being a federal agent back in 2021 has now been arrested for his role in the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

As flagged by NBC News reporter Ryan Reilly, the United States Department of Justice announced the arrest of Daniel Donnelly, Jr. of St. Louis, Missouri, whom prosecutors allege openly boasted about leading a mob to push against police officers outside the Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

"I took up a lot of space, and I had the rioter shield, and I was right up there, and for some reason, like, the other people up there on the front lines with me, they did something similar," Donnelly said in the video, according to his indictment. "It’s like they followed my lead, kind of, and it turned out to be a great strategy because the whole crowd was doing that, was able to push further than we had gotten the whole time, the entire time."

As noted by Reilly on Twitter, Carlson said that Donnelly was "clearly a law enforcement officer" and had on a guest who made the same claim and said, "If I’m wrong, so be it, bro."

Donnelly, who was not an undercover agent, has now been charged with attempting to obstruct law enforcement officers, with stealing government property, attempting to obstruct an official government proceeding, and engaging in disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds.