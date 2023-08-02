GOP insiders fume as MAGA 'clowns' bankrupt state parties

Republican insiders are fuming that MAGA activists who have taken over state parties have essentially bankrupted them and left them as husks of their former selves.

In an interview with Politico, Jeff Timmer, the former executive director of the Michigan Republican Party, was unsparing in his criticism of how the party is now being run by conspiracy theory-spewing chairwoman Kristina Karamo, and he predicted that big-money donors would refuse to contribute as long as she remained in charge.

"It shouldn’t surprise anybody that real people with real money — the big donors who have historically funded the party apparatus — don’t want to invest in these clowns who have taken over and subsumed the Republican Party," said Timmer, who is now an adviser to the Lincoln Project.

One Michigan GOP operative, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told Politico that the party right now is "just in as bad a place as a political party can be."

FROM EARLIER: 'Toddler who found a pistol': Tommy Tuberville roasted by Alabama columnist for costing state jobs

"They’re broke," the aide added. "Their chair can’t even admit she lost a race. It’s defunct."

Another GOP insider acknowledged to Politico that the Michigan GOP was a "trainwreck" but said that the rise of right-wing super PACs could make the state party irrelevant to the GOP's future electoral prospects.

Read the full report here.