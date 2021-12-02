Capitol rioter wants permission to go to a wedding in Cancun ahead of his trial: report

On Wednesday, NBC4 Washington's Scott MacFarlane reported that Jacob Lewis, a Victorville, California man charged in his involvement in the January 6 Capitol attack, is requesting that court allow him to travel to Cancun, Mexico to attend a wedding.

"His current conditions of pre-trial release do not allow his [sic] to travel outside the United States," wrote his counsel in the filing. "Mr. Lewis would travel from December 19th through December 22nd and would provide his Probation Officer with details regarding his flights and lodging in Mexico."

According to the Justice Department, Lewis is charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building; Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; and Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

As MacFarlane noted, several defendants in January 6th cases have made similar requests, with some seeking to attend family reunions around the country, an antique car show in Arkansas, a beach vacation in Alabama, and multiple trips to Mexico.