WATCH: MAGA rioter starts sobbing in front of FBI agents when asked about Trump calling him to DC

Newly released video shows an emotional MAGA rioter crying in front of FBI interrogators after being asked about former President Donald Trump calling him to Washington D.C.

The video, which was posted on Twitter by NBC 4 Washington's Scott MacFarlane, shows Capitol rioter Danny Rodriguez being grilled by the FBI about the reasons he came to Washington to take part in the siege of the United States Capitol.

"How did he let you guys know to come to D.C.?" asked one agent.

"He was the commander-in-chief and the leader of our country," an emotional Rodriguez recalled. "And he was calling for help! I thought he was calling for help! I thought he was..."

At this point, Rodriguez started openly sobbing.

"I thought I was doing the right thing," he continued.

Rodriguez is currently facing multiple criminal charges, including conspiracy, assaulting a police officer, entering a restricted building, and theft and destruction of government property.

Watch the video below.





