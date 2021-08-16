Capitol rioter who created a 'nightmare' for cops seeks looser restrictions so he can 'walk his dog'

A Jan. 6 rioter who fought violently and repeatedly with police at the Capitol is asking a judge to loosen his pretrial restrictions so that he can "walk his dog," "work on the farm" and "volunteer with his church."



Daniel Egtvedt is a politically connected, Trump-loving salesman from Maryland who posted about the QAnon conspiracy movement prior to the Capitol insurrection, according to the Daily Beast, which described his actions on Jan. 6 as a "nightmare for police." According to a criminal complaint, Egtvedt was seen in photos and videos pushing through a line of Capitol police officers to storm the building before interacting bizarrely with several cops, including screaming at one to "shoot me."

He clashed with police at least three times and screamed into a fellow rioter's livestream, "We're not backing away; this is our house!"

Egtvedt, who's charged with nine felony and misdemeanor counts in connection with the insurrection, was released from jail in April with strict conditions. In a motion filed Aug. 8, his attorneys asked a judge to "remove the condition of electronic location monitoring."

"Mr. Egtvedt would simply like the opportunity to walk his dog, take a greater role in the care for his mother, work at the farm, and volunteer with his church," Egtvedt's attorneys wrote, pointing out that another Jan. 6 defendant was released from electronic monitoring even though he carried a deadly weapon into the Capitol.

"There is no threat to the community posed by Mr. Egtvedt which is evidenced by his perfect record of compliance since his release," his attorneys wrote. The motion does not explain why electronic monitoring would prevent him from walking his dog or conducting the other activities listed.

Scott McFarlane, and investigative reporter with NBC's Washington affiliate, reported Monday that he was awaiting a response from the Department of Justice or the court to Egtvedt's motion.









