Capitol rioter who tased police officer pleads guilty to assault

A California man who used a taser on a Metropolitan Police Officer during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the assault and three other charges, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Daniel Rodriguez, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of justice, and assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Rodriguez admitted to using the taser on MPD Officer Michael Fanone. He's scheduled to be sentenced on May 16.

From the DOJ: "According to court documents, Rodriguez and others created a Telegram group chat, called the 'Patriots 45 MAGA Gang,' in the Fall of 2020, and used it as a platform to advocate violence against certain groups and individuals that either supported the 2020 Presidential election results, supported what the group perceived as liberal or communist ideologies, or held positions of authority in government."

"The group’s activities included collecting weapons and tactical gear to bring to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, storming past barricades to gain unlawful access to the Capitol, and coordinating activities before, during, and after the riot. According to court documents, Rodriguez conspired to stop, delay, and hinder Congress’s Certification of the Electoral College Vote as well as to prevent evidence from being used in the investigation of his and his co-conspirators’ activities."

