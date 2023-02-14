Trump must pay Letitia James' office $110,000 after being held in contempt
Letitia James, Donald Trump (James photo via NYAG Twitter account/Trump via AFP)

Former President Donald Trump has regularly railed against New York Attorney General Letitia James -- and now he owes her office more than $100,000.

Law and Crime reports that a New York appellate court has upheld a contempt order against the former president for his past refusal to cooperate with James' probe of his business activities.

In its ruling, the court stated that Trump "prejudicially violated the lawful, clear mandate of the court, of which he had knowledge" when he delivered an inadequate response to James' subpoena last year.

Because of this, Trump will now have to pay a fine worth $110,000 to James' office.

The New York AG hailed the court's decision and said that it vindicated her decision to aggressively pursue the civil lawsuit against him that accused him of engaging in a fraudulent conduct spanning decades.

"Once again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump is not above the law," she said. "For years, he tried to stall and thwart our lawful investigation into his financial dealings, but today’s decision sends a clear message that there are consequences for abusing the legal system. We will not be bullied or dissuaded from pursuing justice."

