Air Force vet Capitol rioter gets 45 days in jail — as judge admits ‘it doesn’t sound like a lot’

Derek Jancart, the first military veteran sentenced in the Capitol insurrection, was ordered to serve 45 days in jail on Wednesday.

Jancart's case was also the first in which federal prosecutors sought jail time for a Capitol rioter who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors requested a sentence of four months in jail, citing Jancart's military service as an aggravating factor, while Jancart's defense attorney asked for 24 months of probation.



U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg, in handing down the 45-day sentence, acknowledged that "it doesn't sound like a lot," according to WUSA9 investigative reporter Scott MacFarlane.

Earlier in the hearing, Jancart's attorney — A. Eduardo Balarezo — compared him to the woman who filmed George Floyd's murder.

"Balarezo argues that just (because) Jancart videoed something he didn't align with it, comparing (him) with the woman who filmed the George Floyd murder," independent journalist Marcy Wheeler reported. "(Judge) Boasberg is not having it. He suggests Jancart did not record himself objecting to the violence."

Jancart also personally addressed the court — saying he "got caught up in the moment," which has become a common refrain for Capitol riot defendants.

"I do apologize for my individual actions," Jancart said. "I wish I had shown better behaviors (and) stayed away from the building. I love this country. I feel ashamed for my actions that day."

Boasberg admonished Jancart for trying to undermine the "peaceful transfer of power" — which the judge called one of the nation's "bedrock acts."

"What's concerning to me is you did bring gas masks and two way radios, not just to attend (former president Donald Trump's) rally," Boasberg said. "You yourself bragged you were one of first 50-100 in the building. You went all the way to the Speaker's conference room. You did post you wanted politicians to know (people) could get this far whenever they wanted."

After imposing the 45-day sentence, Boasberg said: "I know that may sound like not a terribly great amount... but I know, as anyone knows, that even a single day in jail isn't pleasant," according to WUSA9's Jordan Fischer.

Jancart was ordered to report to jail by Nov. 29.