Infamous Capitol rioter arrested for fatal wrong-way drunk driving crash

A Missouri woman who became infamous for holding up a broken sign bearing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's name that was taken during the Jan 6th Capitol riot is now facing more serious charges than trespassing and disorderly conduct.

According to the St Louis Post-Dispatch, 22-year old Emily Hernandez was arrested late Wednesday night after reportedly driving the wrong way on the I-44 in Franklin County while intoxicated, which led to a fatality after a head-on crash.

Hernandez, who turned herself into federal authorities back on Jan 19th after she was identified as one of the insurrectionists, was expected in court next Monday for sentencing after pleading guilty, but that has been put on hold after she was hospitalized after the crash.

According to the report, "The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-44 in Franklin County. The woman who died in the crash was identified as 32-year-old Victoria N. Wilson of St. Clair, Missouri. She was a passenger in a car that was hit by Hernandez, police said. Wilson's husband was seriously hurt."

"Hernandez was booked Wednesday night on suspicion of two felonies: driving while intoxicated resulting in death, and driving while intoxicated resulting in injury," the Post Dispatch's Kim Bell and Robert Patrick added. "Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said Hernandez was cited for those offenses and a patrol trooper will be seeking charges from the Franklin County prosecutor's office."

At the time Hernandez turned herself into authorities last year, her attorney explained, "This is obviously a mistake but she’s ready to move past it. She’s the girl next door. It’s an unfortunate situation and it’s one she didn’t want to put herself in. She’s willing to move beyond it, do the things she needs to do to make it right and get on with the rest of her life.”

