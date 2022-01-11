'I wish only to disappear into obscurity': Tearful Capitol rioter admits her actions weren't 'Christ-like' at sentencing

A Kansas woman facing time in jail for taking part in the January 6th Capitol riot tearfully told a federal judge on Monday that she is "deeply ashamed" over her actions and hopes to "disappear into obscurity" after her court ordeal.

According to Yahoo News, Esther Schwemmer, 56, a retired hairdresser from Leavenworth, was sentenced to two years of probation and 60 hours of community service, along with her friend Jennifer Parks, 61, both of whom attended the "Stop the Steal" rally where former president Donald Trump incited the crowd.

During their sentencing, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Dabney Friedrich told the courtroom, "Miss Schwemmer was part of the large, violent crowd that reached the U.S. Capitol just over a year ago… And despite what she said at the time of the offense, her actions were in no way an act of patriotism, nor was it an exercise of her First Amendment rights,” before adding, “She was clearly trespassing, she had no right to be there, and her actions indirectly subjected law enforcement officers whose job it is to protect the Capitol and members of Congress and others who were inside the Capitol to great risk.”

READ MORE: Disturbing details surface of Michigan Republican's alleged sexual abuse of sister-in-law

For her part Schwemmer, her voice breaking, confessed, "I’m deeply ashamed of my actions on that day. Nothing about it was Christ-like…I hope with time I can forgive myself.”

According to the report, Schwemmer and Parks were facing six months in jail after, as they claimed they "walked to the front of the Capitol Building, encountered no barricades and no police officer told them to stop."

In a letter that was given to the judge before her sentencing, she wrote, "I made a stupid choice on 6 January walking in the Capitol. That choice I will carry for the rest of my life. I wish only to disappear into obscurity for the remainder of my years. I’m determined to stay away from politics and work on trying to make amends for my conduct on January 6. I am deeply sorry that what started out as an act of patriotism on my part ended up so wrong.”