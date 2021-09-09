Proud Boy Capitol rioter whines about ankle monitor 'beeping loudly around potential clients'
Gabriel Garcia at the Capitol on Jan. 6. (Department of Justice)

A Capitol rioter who is a member of the Proud Boys militia group is asking a judge to modify the conditions of his release because his ankle monitor has been going off loudly in front of potential clients.

Gabriel Augustin Garcia, who is also a former Florida GOP legislative candidate, reportedly owns a roofing company in the Miami area.

In a motion filed last week, Garcia's attorneys argued that his ankle monitor is "unsafe" and a "work hazard."

"Also, the monitor has randomly started beeping loudly around potential clients, immediately followed by an embarrassing phone call from pretrial services asking for his exact location," the motion states, adding that Garcia "almost fell off a ladder" after the device hit a step.

Federal prosecutors plan to oppose the Garcia's motion, according to court records, but have not yet filed their response. According to Garcia's motion, he was ordered to wear the ankle monitor after he tried to bring a pocket knife to a visit with his pretrial services officer. His attorneys said Garcia placed the "legal" pocket knife, which he used for work, in a bin to clear a metal detector at the pretrial services office.

Garcia is facing several misdemeanor and felony charges after he filmed inside the Capitol and posted the videos to social media, according to the Department of Justice.

"We just went ahead and stormed the Capitol. It's about to get ugly," Garcia said in one video posted to Facebook.

After one rioter tried to break through a line of Capitol police in the area known as the "crypt," Garcia yelled at officers, "You f*cking traitors! F*ck you!"

"Grab him!" Garcia yelled, instructing the mob to retrieve the rioter who was being restrained by police.

"You ain't stopping a million," Garcia told officers. "You ain't gonna hold a million back today. Sorry. Ain't holding a million of us. And there's more! ... USA! Storm this shit!"

Garcia once defended his Proud Boys membership in an interview with the Miami Herald.

"I'm upset we were called a hate group when you have antifa beating up on elderly people coming out of Trump rallies, burning down police cars. You'll never see any of us do that," Garcia said.

SmartNews