Capitol rioter's lawyer 'saved him from himself' after he nearly blew up plea deal: reporter

Capitol rioters (Photo by Joseph Prezioso for AFP)
A January 6th defendant appeared to get cold feet about accepting a plea agreement on Monday, until his lawyer stepped in and "saved [him] from himself."
According to NBC News' Ryan Reilly, Capitol rioter Edward Rodriguez admitted in court on Monday that he deployed bear spray against police officers during the riots at the Capitol, although he said he wasn't sure what the chemical irritant would do and he even did a Google search for "What does bear spray do to humans?" afterward.
Reilly writes that, after hearing the judge in his case explain the significant possible prison sentence he faces for assaulting police officers, Rodriguez began to wonder whether he would have a better chance at securing a better outcome were he allowed to "explain himself" at a full bench trial.
"Basically zero chance this works out better for him," commented Reilly of Rodriguez's consideration of taking his case to trial.
In the end, reports Reilly, Rodriguez's attorney "saved [him] from himself" and got him to enter a guilty plea that was accepted by the court. He will now face sentencing this coming July.
Ohio Republicans could steer up to $22,000 in public money to a neo-Nazi homeschooling couple that offers a white nationalist curriculum.
House Bill 11 would provide up to $1.1 billion in state funding for homeschooled children and students at non-chartered private schools, which means Katja and Logan Lawrence, who operate the Dissident Homeschool Network channel on Telegram, could get taxpayer money for spreading neo-Nazi propaganda to children, reported Vice News.
“Beginning in 2025, the bill’s Backpack Scholarship Program qualifies any public, nonpublic, or home-educated student enrolling in grades K-12 or the equivalent to receive a scholarship funded through an education savings account,” concluded the state Legislation Service Commission. "[These] funds may be used to pay tuition and fees to attend a participating nonpublic school or pay for various other educational goods or services. Under the program, students in grades K-8 receive $5,500 and students in grades 9-12 receive $7,500."
The bill could not include any new oversight over homeschooling regulations, which are so lenient that the Department of Education determined the Lawrences weren't breaking any rules by pledging to teach children to “become wonderful Nazis.”
“This Backpack Bill is a black hole that will suck up more than $1 billion dollars right out of taxpayers’ pockets and public school funding and distribute it wildly all over the place to private schools, charter schools and, yes, home schools where a Neo-Nazi curriculum can be taught and amplified at taxpayers’ expense,” said Democratic state Rep. Casey Weinstein, a Democrat, told VICE News. “Considering Republicans miscalculated the cost of this bill by more than a billion dollars and considering they feel homeschooling standards and transparency don’t matter, they should take this bill back to the drawing board.”
A previous version of the bill, which was introduced by Republican state Reps. Marilyn John and Riordan McClain after the Lawrences were unmasked, received only a single hearing, but House speaker Jason Stephens said the current version of the Backpack Bill was among his top legislative priorities.
Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is leading the charge against "wokeness" and diversity, this time falsely blaming "DEI" – diversity, equity, and inclusion – as the reason Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday.
“I mean, this bank, they’re so concerned with DEI and politics and all kinds of stuff. I think that really diverted from them focusing on their core mission,” DeSantis told Fox Corp.'s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, as Florida Politics reports.
The far-right Florida governor, expected to announce a run for president, also took a wrong swing at the Biden administration.
“I also look at it and say we have such a morass of federal regulations. We have a massive federal bureaucracy and yet they never seem to be able to be there when we, we need them to be able to prevent something like this,” DeSantis said.
Donald Trump, as President, stripped away the very regulations that could have stopped Silicon Valley Bank from collapsing. Just hours after DeSantis made his remarks, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced all SVB depositors would be able to access all their funds on Monday, even over and above the FDIC guarantee limit of $250,000, and promised Wall Street, not U.S. taxpayers, would foot the bill.
For her part, Bartiromo falsely suggested DeSantis had solved Florida's insurance crisis, inappropriately positioning him as an expert in finance.
DeSantis was far from the only right winger blaming Silicon Valley Bank's collapse on DEI.
U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), posting screenshots from SVB's website, mocking the bank's diversity policies along with its environmental, social, and corporate governance polices.
"Well, ESG and DEI certainly didn’t save SVP," he declared.
Real America's Voice extremist host Grant Stinchfield, on TikTok, in a Donald Trump tee-shirt, falsely claimed SVB was "at the forefront of this 'equity, diversity, and inclusion' nonsense, where they were literally putting 'woke' policies ahead of profit."
That's false.
As Florida Politics noted, "a more proximate reason for the bank run that led to FDIC receivership could be its heavy investment in 10-year bonds with low-interest rates combined with the need for liquidity from its high-dollar account venture capital clients. When interest rates surged recently, SVB found itself in a cash crush, made worse by an earlier meltdown in the tech sector, causing many capital investors to scale back."
Republican House Oversight Chairman Jim Comer wrongly blamed SVB's "woke" policies for its downfall.
Comer, as Mediaite noted, told Bartiromo on Sunday, “we see now coming out they were one of the most woke banks in their quest for the ESG-type policy and investing. This could be a trend and there are consequences for bad Democrat policy.”
The founder of Students for Trump, far-right activist Ryan Fournier, on Twitter declared, "Silicon Valley Bank has been operating for 40 years. 3 years ago they hired their first 'Chief Diversity, Inclusion and Equity' officer. Now they’re defunct. Get woke, go broke!"
Watch DeSantis below or at this link. (Relevant segment starts at the 2:49 mark.)
A surprising part of their evolutionary success is the amazing sense of smell that lets them recognize, communicate and cooperate with one another.
Ants live in complex colonies, sometimes referred to as nests, that are home to a wide range of social interactions. Here, one or more queens are responsible for all the reproduction within that colony. The vast majority of colony members are female workers – sisters that never mate or reproduce and live only to serve the group.
Weare biologists who study the remarkable sensory abilities of ants. Our recent work shows how their societies depend on the exchange of reliable information which, if disrupted, spells doom for their colonies.
Unique scents
Human communication relies primarily on verbal and visual cues. We usually identify our friends by the sound of their voice, the appearance of their face or the clothes they wear. Ants, however, rely primarily on their acute sense of smell.
An exterior shell, known as an exoskeleton, encases an ant’s body. This greasy coat carries a unique scent that varies from individual to individual and gives each ant a unique odor signature that other ants can detect. This odor signature can communicate important information.
The queen, for example, will smell slightly different from a worker, and thus receive special treatment within the colony. Importantly, ants from different colonies will smell slightly different from one another. The detection and decoding of these differences is vital for colony defense and can trigger aggressive turf wars between colonies when ants catch a whiff of intruders.
Interactions between nestmates are friendly. But when ants sniff out enemy non-nestmates, there is rapid and deadly aggression. Produced by the Zwiebel Lab, Vanderbilt University, filmed by Stephen Ferguson.
For ants and other insects, receiving chemical information begins when an odor enters the small hairs located along their antennae. These hairs are hollow and contain special receptors, called chemosensory neurons, that sort and send the chemical information to the ant’s brain.
Odors, such as those given off from an ant’s greasy coat, act like chemical “keys.” Ants can smell these odor keys only if they are inserted into the correct set of chemosensory neuron “locks.” A neuronal lock remains shut to any odors except its particular key. When the correct key binds to the correct neuronal lock, though, the receptor sends a complex message to the brain. The ant’s brain is able to decode this sensory information to make decisions that ultimately lead to cooperation between nestmates – or battles between non-nestmates.
A colony of carpenter ants (Camponotus floridanus) reared in the Zwiebel Lab at Vanderbilt University. LJ Zwiebel, Vanderbilt University, CC BY-ND
Changing the locks
To better understand how ants detect and communicate information, we use laboratory tools such as precisely targeted drugs and geneticengineering to manipulate their sense of smell. We are especially interested in what happens when an ant’s sense of smell goes wrong.
For example, when we prevent an odor “key” from opening a chemosensory “lock,” it prevents the chemical information from reaching the brain. This would be like plugging your nose or standing in a completely dark room – no scents or sights would register. We can also open all the “locks” at the same time, which floods the neurons with too many messages. Both of these scenarios dramatically compromise an ant’s ability to detect and receive accurate information.
When we messed with ants’ sense of smell – whether shutting down or flooding their odor receptors – we found they no longer attacked non-nestmates. Instead, they became less aggressive. In the absence of clear information, ants exercised restraint and opted to accept rather than attack their fellow ant. Put another way, ants ask questions first and shoot later.
We believe this social restraint is hard-wired and gives ants an evolutionary advantage. When you live in a colony with tens of thousands of sisters, a simple case of mistaken identity or miscommunication could lead to deadly infighting and societal chaos, which is potentially very costly.
Not only do they fail to recognize and attack foes, they also stop cooperating with their friends. Without nurses to take care of the young or foragers to collect food, the eggs dry up and the queen goes hungry.
We discovered that without an accurate means of communicating and receiving chemical information, ant societies collapse and the colony quickly dies. Miscommunication or the lack of accurate information affects other highly social animals, including humans, as well. For ants, it all depends on their sense of smell.