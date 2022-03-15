Capitol rioter sentenced to jail after judge refuses to let him blame antifa
Les Little Twitter account screenshot

A North Carolina man who illegally entered the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced to sixty days in jail and probation after a judge dismissed his attempts to place blame on antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to a report from the News Observer, James “Les” Little of Claremont will face 3 years of supervised parole following his jail stay after pleading guilty to charges of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The report notes that Little boasted and texted to his friends and family about taking part in the insurrection, and has continued to brag about it after one year by posting a picture of himself on social media while writing, "TRUMP 2024! MAGA!"

At his sentencing, Senior U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth told Little, "I believe some term of imprisonment is essential in these cases now to reflect the seriousness of the offense, respect for the law, and [to] provide just punishment."

The judge added, "The Court does not have confidence that the same would not happen in the next election cycle, and you’re going to be on probation during the next election cycle. You will not be without court supervision during the next election cycle.”

In his written ruling, Lambert noted Little's attempts to blame antifa and stated the 51-year-old North Carolina man has shown no remorse for his actions.

During the sentencing hearing, Little's public defender attorney Peter Adolf suggested his client wasn't responsible, suggesting he may have undiagnosed signs of autism, reports Law & Crime.

That drew a response from prosecutor Michael James that “Mr. Little is not a child," with Law & Crime reporting, that James asserted, "that there is no record of Little 'suffering' from autism and that the pre-sentencing report noted that he is “emotionally stable,” aside from anxiety about his pending sentencing hearing."

The News Observer goes on to report that, on Jan 6th, Little texted to his family, "We just took over the Capitol,” and that a relative fired back with, ‘’We”? THIS IS TREASON!!! IF YOU DON’T CONDEMN THIS, NEVER BOTHER SPEAKING TO ME AGAIN! HORRIBLE, HORRIBLE PEOPLE. IT’S A COUP! YOU OBVIOUSLY HATE AMERICA!!!”

