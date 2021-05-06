BUSTED: FBI tracks down New Jersey Capitol rioter after his elderly mother gossips about him to a friend

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that a New Jersey man who participated in the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 was nabbed by the FBI because of a conversation between two grandmothers — one of whom happened to be the man's mother.
"Authorities say that days after the insurrection, the mother of Robert Petrosh Jr. of Mays Landing told her friend that Petrosh had been one of the mob who broke into the Capitol building," reported McCaffrey Blauner. "Her friend then repeated the gossip to her grandchild. In turn, the grandchild turned the information over to the FBI, authorities say."
Petrosh faces multiple charges, and was released on $50,000 bond pending trial.
Several Capitol rioters have been turned in with the help of family and acquaintances. In Pennsylvania, one man was turned in by his ex-girlfriend after he confessed the whole thing to her in a text calling her a "moron" for not believing in the cause. Another rioter even got turned in by a "Facebook stalker" who lived in their hometown.