BUSTED: FBI tracks down New Jersey Capitol rioter after his elderly mother gossips about him to a friend

It was reminiscent of the way that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has humiliated himself for Trump over the past several years.

"The binding glue of the Republican Party under Donald Trump is the performance of self-debasement and humiliation," said hayes. "That's what you do to be part of the Trump cult. That's what binds all of these people to each other. We've watched it happen over and over almost ritualistically."

Hayes noted that the one overseeing the ousting of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) is McCarthy, "who knows that the cost of being in power in Donald Trump's Republican Party is to humiliate yourself as much as humanly possible."

"That is what you have to do. Kevin McCarthy has seen this play out up close," Hayes said. He recalled just over 10 years ago, McCarthy joined with former Rep Eric Cantor (R-VA) and former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) to create the now-defunct "Young Guns Caucus."

In a hilarious film, the caucus bragged about being "common-sense conservatives ready to make history." Those days are clearly over.

"I'm sorry, we set off that sadness bomb in your television," Hayes said with a chuckle. "So, much hope, so much promise. We know what happened. First, in 2014 Eric Cantor lost his seat in a shocking primary upset, getting knocked out by an essentially proto-Trump anti-immigrant Republican challenger. Next year after the hard-right-wing Republican caucus basically boosted House Speaker John Boehner, Young Gun Paul Ryan was dragged into duty to take his place. But as the cult of Donald Trump grew, Paul Ryan, who was going to be the future of the party, was completely and abjectly dragged and humiliated and jeered when he did not tow the Trump party line culminating in his early retirement from politics. So, Kevin McCarthy understands the rules, which are that Kevin McCarthy has to humiliate Kevin McCarthy. He has to make him as small and as painfully abject as possible in order for Kevin McCarthy to thrive in the Trump cult."

