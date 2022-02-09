Capitol rioter's plea deal could be revoked in light of new evidence

Prosecutors are calling for a delay the sentencing for a Georgia man accused of participating in the Capitol riot because they may have found new evidence, Newsweek reports.

Glen Mitchell Simon pleaded guilty in October to one misdemeanor of demonstrating in the Capitol building. His sentencing has been rescheduled from February 18 to sometime between March 14 and 23.

Simon claimed he was let inside the Capitol by other protesters, but one of his Facebook posts suggested evidence to the contrary. "Feel like I took about 50 bong rips of pepper spray today," Simon wrote in the caption to a photo of him with someone in an eagle mask. "Post victory picture after the ramming through of the capital [sic] building."

A transcript of Simon's cellphone recordings from Jan. 6 shows him saying, "Did they invite us in? F*** no, they didn't. This is our house. We don't need permission."

An FBI affidavit shows that Simon was in several locations inside the Capitol. He allegedly filmed video from inside the Capitol and posted it to his Facebook, and then subsequently deleted -- all things that Simon initially denied. He later signed a confession saying he had filmed the video inside the building, calling police "little f***ing spineless f***ing oath-violating little spineless weasels."

"The prosecution—in this case the U.S. government—moved for the February 18 sentencing to become a status hearing, the court documents said. The government also offered Simon a new plea agreement charging him with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building," Newsweek reports. "If Simon pleads guilty to the new charge, the government will dismiss the other counts against him, including disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and "parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol Building."

Read the full report at Newsweek.