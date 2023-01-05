Infamous Capitol rioter's request to delay trial slammed by prosecutors: 'He's failed to show any compelling reason'

An Arkansas state man who sought another continuance in his case over charges related to his alleged participation in the January 6 Capitol riot got a response from prosecutors this week, who said he didn't offer a compelling reason for his request, KARK reports.

Richard Barnett, 61, it set to go on trial January 9. The government's response stated that Barnett “has failed to meet his burden to identify any compelling reason for the requested continuance.”

“He consistently sought continuances and never once declared that he was ready for trial, even asserting medical justifications while simultaneously traveling to and appearing at multiple events," the government's filing read.

“The addition of the civil disorder charge does not impact the scope of the defendant’s behavior that is on trial,” the filing said. “There are no surprises here. The defendant has known the full scope of his own conduct on January 6, 2021 since January 6, 2021.”

The prosecution added that Barnett's latest request shows a pattern of behavior, and included a timeline to show repeated missed deadlines by his defense team followed by requests to extend the deadlines.

“The defendant’s request to continue the trial again, just five business days before the trial is set to begin (and despite learning about the superseding indictment 11 days earlier), wastes government resources, inconveniences multiple witnesses, and would likely conflict with the prosecutors’ schedules,” the response added.

Barnett has been charged with civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building, parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building, and theft of government property. He has pleaded not guilty.