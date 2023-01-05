The View ridicules Lauren Boebert's flop on MSNBC as '10 minutes of hilarity'

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) went on MSNBC at the 11 o'clock hour with Stephanie Ruhle where she struggled to keep up with the hosts fact-checks. The interview came after Boebert appeared on the Fox network, where Sean Hannity complained that he felt like he was talking to a liberal because Boebert refused to be a Republican team player.

"Uhhh.... okay," Goldberg said after watching the clip of the interview in which Boebert is called out for only having 20 votes on her side. She turned to colleague Alyssa Farah Griffin, who previously served in Donald Trump's White House before abandoning him.

"I say a big boohoo to Sean Hannity. Fox News and the right-wing media created Lauren Boebert," Griffin explained. "They featured her and turned her into a star and she's weaponizing that power. It reminded me of when Hannity before Jan. 6th had people on his airwaves spreading election lies, waving affidavits of alleged voter fraud and then after Jan. 6th saying, we need to stop with these election lies. We need to not be spreading that anymore. You created this! You own it! That's the reason the Republican House is in chaos right now and we can't get a government majority."

She noted that Kevin McCarthy has been willing to hand over every concession and even that isn't enough for the far-right.

"I don't see how he can pull it off. I don't see how he can," Griffin continued. "There are five that are so intractable. He's not going to move them. It's going to get to a point, and this is where I would love to see Democrats and Republicans come together, a very progressive member of the left has said he would be willing to support someone like a Mike Gallagher, a Fred Upton, a moderate Republican if they're going to move bills to help the American public."

Joy Behar said that it wouldn't matter even if they had a moderate, the far right would "screw with them anyway."

"You know, my mother used to say, don't spit up in the air, it comes back in your face," Behar joked. "Just to put a button on what you just said that they have been bolstering and putting these -- this Lauren Boebert, she makes Kellyanne Conway look like Henry Kissinger. She is another motor mouth who doesn't stop talking. You have to watch the whole thing."

"The interview is -- yeah," Sara Haines agreed.

"Ten minutes of hilarity! Watch it," Behar said.

Sunny Hostin noted that the agreement McCarthy made to allow one person to force him from Speaker already hands the power to someone else and that with the concessions he would be a meaningless figure.

See the discussion below or at the link here.



