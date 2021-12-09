Prosecutors recommend up to 4 years for armed MAGA rioter who threatened to kill Nancy Pelosi

But the FBI arrest report also indicated that Boughner was quite chatty on social media before and after his alleged activities at the Capitol.

As early as November 8, 2020, Boughner posted this on his Facebook account: “Trump 2020. This ain't over.”

On November 28, he posted “All ex presidents get secret service when they leave White House. Trump won’t be leaving for 4 more years.” On December he added, “stupid Biden will not be president”.

On December 20, 2020, he replied to a comment saying “they have to keep us busy and blind on what is really happening in our country. I can’t believe I’m saying this but we are going to be at war. USA will be dealing with all the evils in this world. They tried to use the flu too steal our country.”

On January 3, 2021, Boughner asked a Facebook friend, “Are you ready to go to DC Tuesday?” He subsequently stated “I got a open spot if you want to go.” Later, Boughner stated in the same conversation “Never will there be anything like this again bro. Might even get lucky and stomp some ass. Lmao”.

On January 5, Boughner posted, “I’m on my way to Washington DC. To make sure Biden’s doesn’t become president.”

On January 6, he posted, “Tear gassed peppered sprayed guy got next to me got the rubber bullet. I grabbed a can from them and started spraying. I got it on video lol”. Boughner subsequently stated “That was wild. We made it to the senate floor till National guard started fight back”; a statement which indicates Boughner entered the Capitol Building.

Also that day, Boughner posted “F*cked those cops up,” the report states.

On February 17, Boughner posted on the account, “Biden’s not the president,” the FBI stated, and then noted that he subsequently posted, "I have to share. My life has not been the same since this day. I got pull threw (sic) something amazing. I still don’t know how I ended up on the capital (sic) steps having a pepper spray fight with the capital police (sic)."

A notable aside in the criminal complaint is that Boughner came to the Capitol with his siblings Amber and Adam. There is no allegation in the complaint that they joined him in breaching the Capitol and they have not been charged to date, according to the Department of Justice website.

But Tim Boughner did show up on his sister’s Facebook page, labeled “Target Account 2” in the FBI complaint.

“Amber, Adam, and Tim Boughner crossed a fence line as they approached the United States Capitol Building; as they did, Amber stated that the time was 1:36 (presumed to be 1:36 PM EST). A loud noise was heard in the background which Adam stated was gunshots (perhaps blanks). Tim Boughner can be seen walking away from Amber and Adam as Tim Boughner moved through the crowd. Adam stated “He’s mad. He’s my brother.”

Boughner is charged with engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges.

You can read the full FBI complaint here (PDF).