Prosecutors recommend up to 4 years for armed MAGA rioter who threatened to kill Nancy Pelosi
On Wednesday, NBC4 Washington's Scott MacFarlane reported that federal prosecutors are recommending up to 4 years for Cleveland Meredith, a Georgia man who threatened to "put a bullet in" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser during the January 6 Capitol attack.

Meredith showed up with a Glock 19, 9mm pistol, Taver X95 rifle with a telescopic sight, high-capacity magazines, and more than 2,500 rounds of ammunition and has been described as having mental health issues and a history of violent incidents, including an episode in 2018 in which he allegedly brandished a gun at his mother and daughter during a fit of road rage.

In May, Meredith told federal judge Amy Berman Jackson that he was "just having fun" — which she did not consider a credible excuse for his behavior. He has subsequently pleaded guilty to sending threatening communications.

